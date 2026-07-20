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13th Annual Suicide Prevention Walk

13th Annual Suicide Prevention Walk

Help us reach our goal of zero suicides!

We're fighting for a better future. For those affected by suicide. For open conversations about mental health. For prevention. We can't do that without you. Walk with us to prevent suicide.

Join us for the 13th annual Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk on Saturday, September 19, 2026. The 5K cause-walk will raise awareness for suicide prevention, allow people to connect with each other, and provide critical funds for Gryphon Place. 100% of the community-raised dollars stay here in the community, supporting the local programs and services we offer.

Schedule:
8:30 AM Registration Opens + Resource Fair Begins
9:30 AM Panel Discussion Beings
10:00 AM Opening Remarks + Walk Begins
12:00 PM Walk + Resource Fair Ends

Bronson Park
25
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gryphon Place
2693811510
smead@gryphon.org
https://www.gryphon.org
Bronson Park