The 2026 Grand Rapids 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be on Saturday, September 12th, at LMCU Ballpark. This is our 16th year hosting the Climb in coordination with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation - https://www.firehero.org/

Each participant pays tribute by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Your individual tribute not only remembers the sacrifice of those heroes but symbolically completes their courageous journey to save others. Through firefighter and community participation we can ensure that each of the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 EMS are honored, and the world will know we will never forget. We have firefighters coming from all over the state of Michigan, and the number of families climbing together is growing each year.

Please see the attachment below for more information or visit our website at: https://www.gr911memorialstairclimb.com/

Here is a link for a little insight to our event: https://www.woodtv.com/news/kent-county/authorities-commemorate-9-11-with-stair-climb/

HME/Ahrens-Fox will again be awarding their Local Spotlight Hero Award at our event. HME/Ahrens -Fox is a leading fire service vehicle manufacturer here in Wyoming - https://firetrucks.com/

You may find the following article of interest: https://www.firerescue1.com/9-11/articles/7-things-to-know-about-911-stair-climb-events-W2r84p2kxmxB3gnq/

We are expecting between 500 and 600 climbers and look forward to having the Aero-Med back again this year and possibly a Coast Guard helicopter too. We will also have a portion of a beam from Ground Zero.

As you may know, we have 13 American Flags on the third base side for those that lost their lives in Kabul, Afghanistan, as well as, ten American flags on the first base side in honor of those that entered the armed forces from West Michigan to fight the war on terrorism.

Thank you for your time and consideration in our community event that brings people of all ages together from across our great state to honor our first responders.

