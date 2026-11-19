A Celebration of Celebrations: A Musical Celebration of Christmas, Yalda, Diwali, & Hannukah
A Celebration of Celebrations: A Musical Celebration of Christmas, Yalda, Diwali, & Hannukah
Join the one and only Kalamazoo Violin Choir, a remarkable ensemble of talented young musicians, for a beautiful evening of music celebrating traditions from around the world! This inclusive, multicultural concert weaves together music from diverse global festivals and seasonal traditions—including Diwali, Yalda Night, Dongzhi, Hanukkah, and Christmas—in a welcoming evening for all backgrounds to celebrate togetherness and community!
First Congregational Church
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Violin Choir
negar.d.afazel@gmail.com
First Congregational Church
345 W Michigan AveKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
(269) 343-1549