A Sign of You: A Beginner’s Astrology Workshop
A Sign of You: A Beginner’s Astrology Workshop
Curious about astrology beyond your Sun sign? Join Jake Prieto of Carnival of Soul for a hands-on introduction to Western astrology. You’ll learn how signs, planets, and houses work together and start making sense of your own birth chart. No experience needed. If you know your birth time, bring it along.
Choices Unlimited
$33 per seat
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Carnival of Soul
Choices Unlimited
8887 Gull RoadRichland, Michigan 49083