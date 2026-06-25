Across Michigan and Mexico: Green Leap Cricket Farm
Across Michigan and Mexico: Green Leap Cricket Farm
Across Michigan and Mexico: Green Leap Cricket Farm
“Being First in Michigan Doesn’t Mean We Were the First”
Montserrat Rosales Osoria has built Green Leap Cricket Farm from the ground-up as a local sustainable protein source, but her culinary legacy has far deeper roots, connecting to a long lineage of Mexican insect cuisine.
Learn the story of Green Leap, and hear about the cultural connections of cricket farming in Mexico!
Date: Saturday, July 18 12:00PM-1:00PM
Meet: Glen Vista Gallery inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: Adults
Kalamazoo Nature Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574