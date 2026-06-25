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Across Michigan and Mexico: Green Leap Cricket Farm

Across Michigan and Mexico: Green Leap Cricket Farm

Across Michigan and Mexico: Green Leap Cricket Farm
“Being First in Michigan Doesn’t Mean We Were the First”

Montserrat Rosales Osoria has built Green Leap Cricket Farm from the ground-up as a local sustainable protein source, but her culinary legacy has far deeper roots, connecting to a long lineage of Mexican insect cuisine.

Learn the story of Green Leap, and hear about the cultural connections of cricket farming in Mexico!

Date: Saturday, July 18 12:00PM-1:00PM

Meet: Glen Vista Gallery inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: Adults

Kalamazoo Nature Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org