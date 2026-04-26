© 2026 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

America 250 Concert - Kalamazoo Recorder Players

America 250 Concert - Kalamazoo Recorder Players

In partnership with America250MI, the Kalamazoo Recorder Players will present a concert featuring American music from 1770 to the present in celebration of our nation's Semiquincentennial. The concert will include world premieres of new arrangements by John Webber of American folk tunes. Pieces will be performed on five sizes of recorders: sopranino, soprano, alto, tenor, and bass. All are welcome. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted and will be used for continuing the activities of the Kalamazoo Recorder Players.

Portage United Church of Christ
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Recorder Players
Portage United Church of Christ
2731 W. Milham Ave
Portage, Michigan 49024
https://portageucc.org/