America 250 Concert - Kalamazoo Recorder Players
America 250 Concert - Kalamazoo Recorder Players
In partnership with America250MI, the Kalamazoo Recorder Players will present a concert featuring American music from 1770 to the present in celebration of our nation's Semiquincentennial. The concert will include world premieres of new arrangements by John Webber of American folk tunes. Pieces will be performed on five sizes of recorders: sopranino, soprano, alto, tenor, and bass. All are welcome. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted and will be used for continuing the activities of the Kalamazoo Recorder Players.
Portage United Church of Christ
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Recorder Players