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Animal Art Hour

Animal Art Hour

Animal Art Hour
Practice your animal anatomy skills by observing animal skeletons, shells, and even our live animal ambassadors. We’ll talk skeletal anatomy, behavior, and how to sketch animals in motion.

Bring your own art supplies, or feel free to use ours!

Saturday, January 16, 2027, 2-3 pm

Meet: Classroom inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: Adults, teens

Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 16 Jan 2027
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org