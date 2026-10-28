Animal Art Hour

Practice your animal anatomy skills by observing animal skeletons, shells, and even our live animal ambassadors. We’ll talk skeletal anatomy, behavior, and how to sketch animals in motion.

Bring your own art supplies, or feel free to use ours!

Saturday, January 16, 2027, 2-3 pm

Meet: Classroom inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: Adults, teens