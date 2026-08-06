Praised for performances of remarkable depth and poise, Aristo Sham is one of the most exciting young pianists on today’s international stage. Winner of the 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Sham has appeared with the London Symphony Orchestra, Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, and other leading ensembles, collaborating with conductors including Simon Rattle and Marin Alsop. Critics have praised his performances as “noble” and “thorough, strong, and brilliant,” recognizing both his musical insight and commanding technique.

Sham first drew international attention as a young artist when he was featured in the 2009 Channel 4 documentary “The World’s Greatest Musical Prodigies”. Since then, he has performed for royalty and dignitaries, including King Charles and the Queen of Belgium. In 2024, he recorded and hosted the complete solo piano music of Brahms for RTHK Radio 4, Classical Radio in Hong Kong.

A graduate of Harvard University, New England Conservatory, and The Juilliard School, Sham brings exceptional artistry and maturity to every performance.

Program

L.v. BEETHOVEN

Sonata No. 13 in E-flat Major, Op. 27, No. 1

S. RACHMANINOFF

Six Moments Musicaux, Op. 16

F. CHOPIN

4 Impromptus

L.v. Beethoven

Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp Minor, Op. 27 No. 2, (“Moonlight Sonata")