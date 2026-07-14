Art Detectives: Her Right Foot by Dave Eggers
Art Detectives: Her Right Foot by Dave Eggers
In September, Art Detectives will read a story about the Statue of Liberty and what she represents. Then they will explore the exhibition For the People, By the People to see how artists share the stories of the American people. Special guest Katie Platte from the Kalamazoo Book Arts Center will join us and show participants how to create a special book, so they can tell their own story.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org