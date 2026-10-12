Art Detectives: Swatch: The Girl Who Loved Color by Julia Denos
Art Detectives: Swatch: The Girl Who Loved Color by Julia Denos
It might be gray outside, but the KIA is bursting with color. Join us for Art Detectives as we read about a girl named Swatch who loves color and wants to collect them all. We'll also explore the artworks in the permanent collection to see what colors we can find before creating a colorful masterpiece to take home.
This program is made possible by generous support from PNC Foundation.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org