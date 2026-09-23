Art Detectives: Vlad the Fabulous Vampire by Flavia Z. Drago

Get ready for some glitz and glamour! Art Detectives will read a book about a stylish vampire and his passion for fashion before exploring Statement Pieces: Fashioning the Self & Society. We'll discover amazing outfits created by famous designers alongside artworks from the KIA's permanent collection. We'll also create a fashion inspired art project to take home.

Statement Pieces is organized in conjunction with Barrett Barrera Projects. Made possible by generous support from Diane & Randy Eberts and Heritage Community of Kalamazoo.

This event is made possible by generous support from PNC Foundation.