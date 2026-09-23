Art Detectives: Vlad the Fabulous Vampire by Flavia Z. Drago
Art Detectives: Vlad the Fabulous Vampire by Flavia Z. Drago
Get ready for some glitz and glamour! Art Detectives will read a book about a stylish vampire and his passion for fashion before exploring Statement Pieces: Fashioning the Self & Society. We'll discover amazing outfits created by famous designers alongside artworks from the KIA's permanent collection. We'll also create a fashion inspired art project to take home.
Statement Pieces is organized in conjunction with Barrett Barrera Projects. Made possible by generous support from Diane & Randy Eberts and Heritage Community of Kalamazoo.
This event is made possible by generous support from PNC Foundation.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org