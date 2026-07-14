Art Detectives: Write to Me: Letters from Japanese American Children to the Librarian They Left Behind by Cynthia Grady
Art Detectives: Write to Me: Letters from Japanese American Children to the Librarian They Left Behind by Cynthia Grady
Join us in October for an Art Detectives program centered around Resilience—A Sansei Sense of Legacy. This exhibition features the work of eight third-generation Asian American Artists whose work reflects on a time during World War II when Japanese American families were forced to leave their homes and live in internment camps. We'll read Write to Me: Letters from Japanese American Children to the Librarian They Left Behind, view the exhibition, and create our own postcards that can be sent to friends or family members.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org