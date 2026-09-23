ArtBreak: Clothing Clues: Decoding Signals in Fashion

During this ArtBreak, Iris Carney Cooper will discuss concepts of art, history, and fashion that allow designers to manipulate the human form for storytelling purposes. How does clothing define a person? What elements are used in garment construction to tell a larger story? This glimpse into the craft will show how to spot clues in clothing by exploring fashion trends, symbolism, and societal expectations.

Iris Carney Cooper is a fashion historian, currently teaching at Western Michigan University and managing the Historic Garment Collection. She received her BA in Fashion Design and Merchandising from Dominican University in River Forest, IL, and her Graduate Certificate in History from WMU.

Statement Pieces is organized in conjunction with Barrett Barrera Projects. Made possible by generous support from Diane & Randy Eberts and Heritage Community of Kalamazoo.