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ArtBreak: Virtual Artist’s Talk with Dulce Pinzón

ArtBreak: Virtual Artist’s Talk with Dulce Pinzón

"During this virtual ArtBreak, learn more about Dulce Pinzón, whose archival pigment print Catwoman is included in the exhibition For the People, By the People. A visual artist, curator, manager, cultural entrepreneur, and activist, Pinzón is particularly interested in exploring cultural, environmental, and gender issues through her personal, curatorial, and museographic projects. Her rich educational background includes studies in communication sciences, photography, film, labor law, museum curation, and art management.

In her photography, Pinzón seeks not to capture reality as it is, but rather to “invent” a new reality, frequently referencing both high and popular culture. Her work has been exhibited, published, and collected internationally, and she has received multiple prestigious awards and nominations. Pinzón is also the founder of Plataforma ArtBase, a laboratory space for artists in Puebla, Mexico."

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/