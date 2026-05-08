Artful Evening: Singing Citizenship: The Origins and Role of America’s Anthem

The story of the U.S. national anthem—“The Star-Spangled Banner”—is surprising and too little-known. Among the typical misunderstandings is that its author, Francis Scott Key, wrote a poem. In fact, he wrote a lyric to a well-known tune, creating a song that brought emotion into the drama of America. Key sought both to bring Americans together and to inspire active citizenship. This talk by Dr. Mark Clague will explore the forgotten details of Key’s song, how it came to be an important symbol in American life, and what it means for Americans today.

Mark Clague, Ph.D. serves as Executive Director of the Arts Initiative at the University of Michigan and Professor of Musicology at its School of Music, Theatre & Dance. His research centers on music’s role in forging community and on topics from musical institutions to American patriotism. His book O Say Can You Hear?: A Cultural Biography of “The Star-Spangled Banner” was selected as an Editor’s Pick by The New York Times.

All hybrid events will be livestreamed to our YouTube page and can be found under the “Live” tab. Recordings of select past events are available on YouTube as well.