Artful Evening: Tea Blending Workshop

Learn about the art of tea blending with Kama Tai! During this special program, we will get hands-on experience in crafting tea blends while learning about the widely varying cultural significance of tea that spans the globe and the ages. While you're here, be sure to check out Chanoyu: Modern Tea Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection in the Joy Light Gallery.

Kama Tai is a liberatory facilitator, somatic movement innovator, and ancestral lineage healing practitioner. She is the founder of Rootead Enrichment Center, which focuses on healing trauma, de-stigmatizing mental health, and transformational justice. She centers BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ experiences and integrates West African culture and traditions into her praxis.