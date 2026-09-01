Artist Reception: Conrad Kaufman

Conrad Kaufman

“A Collection of Regional Landscapes”

on view in KNC’s Glen Vista Gallery

September 1 – November 26

Reception Sunday, September 6, 2-4 pm

Self-described “regionalist landscaper” Conrad Kaufman has been observing and painting the area for nearly 30 years. Kaufman said his new collection on view at KNC is acrylic on canvas and represents a “collection of haunts” that he frequents, including the Nature Center, River Oaks, Gull Prairie Preserve, the Chipman Preserve and an area between Glendale and Bangor. Over the previous few months, Kaufman has focused on painting scenes from the Nature Center.

Free admission to reception