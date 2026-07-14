Artists' Exchange: Indigenous Voices and the Future of American Art

"During this special program, three contemporary Indigenous artists from across the country will come together to discuss their artistic approaches, points of inspiration, and visions for the future. Speakers include Dakota Mace (Diné), Cara Romero (Chemehuevi), Kelly Church (Pottawatomi/Ottawa/Ojibwe). Mace’s work focuses on translating the language of Diné history and beliefs while pushing the viewer’s understanding of Diné culture through alternative photography techniques, weaving, beadwork, and papermaking. Photographer Cara Romero uses contemporary techniques to depict the modernity of Native peoples, illuminating Indigenous worldviews and aspects of supernaturalism in everyday life. Kelly Church is a black ash basket maker, a fiber artist, and a strong advocate for the survival of Native traditions through her work in educating the public about the endangered black ash tree.

Mace’s multimedia piece Tsin Bigaan (Branches) and Romero’s photographic print Arla Lucia are on view in the exhibition For the People, By the People: America at 250, and Church’s woven black ash piece Every Dawn is a New Day is on view in our permanent collection exhibition.

Galleries open at 11am, and admission is included with the price of program attendance.

Ticket Prices:

KIA Members - $20

Non-members - $25

College students - $10"