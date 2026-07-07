Artist's Talk with Hank Willis Thomas

"Meet internationally-renowned conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas! During this special program, Thomas will share reflections on his work, which revolves primarily around themes of perspective, identity, commodity, media, and culture. Thomas’s work has been exhibited throughout the United States and abroad and recognized with many prestigious awards and fellowships. He is the creator of such powerful public artworks as The Embrace (Boston, 2022), Unity (Brooklyn, 2019), and Love Over Rules (San Francisco, 2017). His collaborative projects include Question Bridge: Black Males, In Search Of The Truth (The Truth Booth), The Writing on the Wall, and For Freedoms.

Thomas holds a B.F.A. from New York University and an M.A./M.F.A. from the California College of the Arts, San Francisco. He has received honorary doctorates from the Maryland Institute of Art, Baltimore, and the Institute for Doctoral Studies in the Visual Arts, Portland, ME.

Arrive early to view Thomas's Pledge (2018), Love Over Rules (Horizon Blue) (2020), and Community (2024), all on view in the For the People, By the People exhibition! Gallery hours for this exhibition will be extended until 6 pm, and admission is included with the cost of lecture attendance. Purchase early -- tickets for this highly-anticipated program are likely to sell quickly!

Ticket Prices:

KIA Members - $15

Non-members - $20

College students - $10"