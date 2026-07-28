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August Wilson's Fences

August Wilson's Fences

The Fences We Build

August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Fences is a powerful and timeless exploration of family, ambition, and the fences we build—both seen and unseen. You can catch it in the Civic Auditorium, March 5-14, 2027.

Set in 1957 Pittsburgh, working-class man, Troy Maxon, a former baseball star who was excluded from the major leagues in his prime struggles with an unrealized dream in a society that deems him inferior. As he navigates love, loyalty, and the choices that define a lifetime, Troy confronts lifelong barriers of pride, regret, and ambition.

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/Fences-Tickets-Mar5-14
Flex Pass Subscriptions: https://bit.ly/KazooCivicFlexPass
Group Rates: Call (269) 343-1313 or visit: https://bit.ly/KzooCivicGroupTix

Performance Dates and Times:
• Friday, March 5, 2027, at 7:30 PM
• Saturday, March 6, 2027, at 7:30 PM*
• Sunday, March 7, 2027, at 2:00 PM
• Friday, March 12, 2027, at 7:30 PM
• Saturday, March 13, 2027, at 7:30 PM
• Sunday, March 14, 2027, at 2:00 PM
*March 6 at 7:30 PM (ASL Interpreted & Audio Description Services Available)

By August Wilson
AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES is presented by arrangement
with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
www.concordtheatricals.com

Kalamazoo Civic Auditorium
Every week through Mar 14, 2027.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
269-343-1313
boxoffice@kazoocivic.com
https://www.kazoocivic.com

Artist Group Info

marketing@kazoocivic.com
Kalamazoo Civic Auditorium
329 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-343-1313
boxoffice@kazoocivic.com
https://kazoocivic.com