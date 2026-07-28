The Fences We Build

August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Fences is a powerful and timeless exploration of family, ambition, and the fences we build—both seen and unseen. You can catch it in the Civic Auditorium, March 5-14, 2027.

Set in 1957 Pittsburgh, working-class man, Troy Maxon, a former baseball star who was excluded from the major leagues in his prime struggles with an unrealized dream in a society that deems him inferior. As he navigates love, loyalty, and the choices that define a lifetime, Troy confronts lifelong barriers of pride, regret, and ambition.

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/Fences-Tickets-Mar5-14

Flex Pass Subscriptions: https://bit.ly/KazooCivicFlexPass

Group Rates: Call (269) 343-1313 or visit: https://bit.ly/KzooCivicGroupTix

Performance Dates and Times:

• Friday, March 5, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, March 6, 2027, at 7:30 PM*

• Sunday, March 7, 2027, at 2:00 PM

• Friday, March 12, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, March 13, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Sunday, March 14, 2027, at 2:00 PM

*March 6 at 7:30 PM (ASL Interpreted & Audio Description Services Available)

By August Wilson

AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES is presented by arrangement

with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

www.concordtheatricals.com