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Autumn Color Hike

Autumn Color Hike

Autumn Color Hike
It’s the season for warm cider and warm colors rustling in the fall breeze. Step out into the crisp October air for a hike through Cooper’s glen, taking in the beauty of the changing seasons, and stay cozy on the trails with a cup of warm cider.

Saturday, October 24, 2026, 10-11 am

Meet: Visitor Center front desk

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages. Drop-in program!

Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org