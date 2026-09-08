Autumn Color Hike

It’s the season for warm cider and warm colors rustling in the fall breeze. Step out into the crisp October air for a hike through Cooper’s glen, taking in the beauty of the changing seasons, and stay cozy on the trails with a cup of warm cider.

Saturday, October 24, 2026, 10-11 am

Meet: Visitor Center front desk

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages. Drop-in program!