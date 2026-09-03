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Autumn Colors Golf Cart Tour

Autumn Colors Golf Cart Tour

Autumn Colors Golf Cart Tour
Enjoy KNC at a whole new speed! Hop on the golf cart as we take a binocular tour of the shifting leaves of autumn. Binoculars will be provided.

Register for 10:00 11:00 AM

Register for 12:00 – 1:00 PM

Register for 2:00 – 3:00 PM

Meet: Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15

Audience: Adults, Seniors

Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org