Autumn Colors Golf Cart Tour

Enjoy KNC at a whole new speed! Hop on the golf cart as we take a binocular tour of the shifting leaves of autumn. Binoculars will be provided.

Register for 10:00 11:00 AM

Register for 12:00 – 1:00 PM

Register for 2:00 – 3:00 PM

Meet: Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15

Audience: Adults, Seniors