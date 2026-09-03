Autumn Colors Golf Cart Tour
Autumn Colors Golf Cart Tour
Autumn Colors Golf Cart Tour
Enjoy KNC at a whole new speed! Hop on the golf cart as we take a binocular tour of the shifting leaves of autumn. Binoculars will be provided.
Register for 10:00 11:00 AM
Register for 12:00 – 1:00 PM
Register for 2:00 – 3:00 PM
Meet: Visitor Center
Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15
Audience: Adults, Seniors
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574