Autumnal Jams Workshop

Lea Sevigny of Joyful Wildcrafting is back, and continuing her series of traditional skills and foraged goods. This time, we’ll learn how to use common foraged fruits to make delicious jams and jellies, and even take home foraged jams to enjoy!

Please note- this program will be held at Heronwood Field Station, not our main campus.

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4pm

Meet: Heronwood Field Station at 6378 Hart Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Fee: KNC Members $16; Non-Members $20

Please Register >

Audience: All ages