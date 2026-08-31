Autumnal Jams Workshop
Autumnal Jams Workshop
Lea Sevigny of Joyful Wildcrafting is back, and continuing her series of traditional skills and foraged goods. This time, we’ll learn how to use common foraged fruits to make delicious jams and jellies, and even take home foraged jams to enjoy!
Please note- this program will be held at Heronwood Field Station, not our main campus.
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4pm
Meet: Heronwood Field Station at 6378 Hart Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Fee: KNC Members $16; Non-Members $20
Please Register >
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574