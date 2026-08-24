Basic Broom Making
Basic Broom Making
The perfect place to dive into broom making! This class begins with the basics—whisk brooms and cobwebbers—and builds up from there. Students will get hands-on experience with several types of brooms, including hearth brooms, turkey wings, kitchen brooms, and more. Each project introduces new techniques, so students will grow their skills (and their broom collections!) with every step.
Tillers International
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Tillers International
10515 E O P AveScotts, Michigan 49088
269-626-0223
tillers@tillersinternational.org