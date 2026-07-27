Basic Coppersmithing (Repousse)

This is a beginner class for those who are interested in learning the basic skills to manipulate copper. Students begin by learning to deburr, clean and anneal copper. Basic hammer control introduces texturing. Design layout and chasing will add another skill level by introducing chisels and their unlimited uses. Students will also learn the technique of silver soldering and low relief. Finishing up with a patina finish will highlight the texturing and designs. Students will take home four class projects. These include a coupon, pencil caddie, vase and an eight-inch plate. The plate will be sunk in the center and highlighted with a low relief design.