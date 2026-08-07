Basic Outdoor Cooking
Basic Outdoor Cooking
This class will look at using an open fire to cook a variety of foods. Fire management, clean techniques and food safety, and basic tools and utensils will be examined. This class will also include a section on cleaning fish. Additionally, we will produce several pot suspension systems. Bring a plate, cup, utensils, and an appetite!
Tillers International
$90
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Tillers International
10515 E O P AveScotts, Michigan 49088
269-626-0223
tillers@tillersinternational.org