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Basic Outdoor Cooking

Basic Outdoor Cooking

This class will look at using an open fire to cook a variety of foods. Fire management, clean techniques and food safety, and basic tools and utensils will be examined. This class will also include a section on cleaning fish. Additionally, we will produce several pot suspension systems. Bring a plate, cup, utensils, and an appetite!

Tillers International
$90
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Tillers International
10515 E O P Ave
Scotts, Michigan 49088
269-626-0223
tillers@tillersinternational.org
https://tillersinternational.org/