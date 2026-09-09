Beer, Bread, and Blight: How Fungi Have Shaped Human History
Beer, Bread, and Blight: How Fungi Have Shaped Human History
Fungi have played a crucial yet often overlooked role in human history. From the ancient consumption of bread and beer to the devastating impact of fungal diseases, discover the surprising ways these organisms have shaped our past and continue to affect our lives today.
Saturday, October 24, 2026, 2-3 pm
Meet: Coopers Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Free for KNC Members; Non-Members $10
Please Register >
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574