Beer, Bread, and Blight: How Fungi Have Shaped Human History

Fungi have played a crucial yet often overlooked role in human history. From the ancient consumption of bread and beer to the devastating impact of fungal diseases, discover the surprising ways these organisms have shaped our past and continue to affect our lives today.

Saturday, October 24, 2026, 2-3 pm

Meet: Coopers Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Free for KNC Members; Non-Members $10

Please Register >

Audience: All ages