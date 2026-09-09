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Beer, Bread, and Blight: How Fungi Have Shaped Human History

Beer, Bread, and Blight: How Fungi Have Shaped Human History

Fungi have played a crucial yet often overlooked role in human history. From the ancient consumption of bread and beer to the devastating impact of fungal diseases, discover the surprising ways these organisms have shaped our past and continue to affect our lives today.

Saturday, October 24, 2026, 2-3 pm

Meet: Coopers Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Free for KNC Members; Non-Members $10

Please Register >

Audience: All ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org