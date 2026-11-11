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Behind the Scenes: Rabbits

Behind the Scenes: Rabbits

Behind the Scenes: Rabbits
Take a look behind the curtain of our animal care department and learn all about our softest animals: the rabbits! See how we maintain the highest standard of care for our animals and get a chance to ask our animal care manager your most burning critter questions.

This program directly supports our animal care department.

Saturday, January 9, 2027, 2-3 pm

Meet: Front desk inside the Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15

Audience: All ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 9 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org