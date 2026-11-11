Behind the Scenes: Rabbits

Take a look behind the curtain of our animal care department and learn all about our softest animals: the rabbits! See how we maintain the highest standard of care for our animals and get a chance to ask our animal care manager your most burning critter questions.

This program directly supports our animal care department.

Saturday, January 9, 2027, 2-3 pm

Meet: Front desk inside the Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15

Audience: All ages