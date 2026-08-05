Bird Banding Up Close

Weather permitting

For half a century, the Kalamazoo Valley Bird Observatory’s team of researchers has been banding birds. This long-running program has contributed data on over 650,000 birds to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Bird Banding Laboratory that is actively being used for scientific research, management and conservation of birds across the country. As we embark on our 53rd year of this critical work, we invite you to come witness the intricate process of bird banding and observe these beautiful birds up close at the KNC Banding Barn this fall.

Check out our dates for Hummingbird Banding!

All banding, marking, and sampling is being conducted under a federally authorized Bird Banding Permit issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s Bird Banding Lab.

Daily Sunday – Friday (CLOSED SATURDAYS)

August 24, 2026 – October 30, 2026

Weather permitting

Time: August/September: 8-11am , October: 9am – noon

Meet: KNC Bird Banding Barn

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: All ages