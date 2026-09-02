Birds and Coffee
Birds and Coffee
Birds and Coffee
Autumn is here, and for our avian neighbors that means migration is underway! Join us for a celebration of fall flight and come along on a guided bird walk at 9:30. Coffee will be available to purchase throughout the morning, with local birders here to chat and share their knowledge!
Saturday, October 3, 2026, 9-11am
Meet: Main parking lot of the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: Adults. Drop-ins welcome!
Kalamazoo Nature Center
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574