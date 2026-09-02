Birds and Coffee

Autumn is here, and for our avian neighbors that means migration is underway! Join us for a celebration of fall flight and come along on a guided bird walk at 9:30. Coffee will be available to purchase throughout the morning, with local birders here to chat and share their knowledge!

Saturday, October 3, 2026, 9-11am

Meet: Main parking lot of the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: Adults. Drop-ins welcome!