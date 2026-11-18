Birds and Coffee
Birds and Coffee
Warm up to the dawn chorus of winter and join our flock for a guided bird walk! The hike will head out at 9:30, but stop by early to enjoy some hot coffee and great connections with our local birders.
Saturday, January 30, 2027, 9-11am
Meet: Classroom inside the Visitor Center
Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!
Audience: Teens and adults. Drop-ins welcome!
Kalamazoo Nature Center
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 30 Jan 2027
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574