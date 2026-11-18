Warm up to the dawn chorus of winter and join our flock for a guided bird walk! The hike will head out at 9:30, but stop by early to enjoy some hot coffee and great connections with our local birders.

Saturday, January 30, 2027, 9-11am

Meet: Classroom inside the Visitor Center

Fee: Included in regular KNC admission; KNC Members free!

Audience: Teens and adults. Drop-ins welcome!