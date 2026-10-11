Blues Band to headline at No Kings: Vote Early in Paw Paw

Kalamazoo’s Seventh Son Blues Band will be featured at Indivisible Paw Paw’s No Kings: Vote Early event this Saturday, October 17, from 1-3 at the Maple Lake Amphitheatre. Seventh Son has been an institution on the Kalamazoo blues scene since their debut in 1986, and are known for their lively Chicago style blue sound and large, and eclectic repertoire. Subtitled “Rock the Vote,” No Kings:Vote Early is a non-partisan event meant to energize people to vote in the upcoming midterm elections, with speakers on voting information and voting rights. Following the music and speakers, attendees are invited to line the streets and wave signs as in previous No Kings events. Indivisible Paw Paw promotes non-partisan, non-violent actions and expects participants to act accordingly. Donations to Eleanor’s Food Pantry will be accepted.

