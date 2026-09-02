Bone Cleaning and Jewelry

Are you a vulture with an eye for the macabre? Learn about the many ways to clean bones, as well as the ethics and legality of bone collection. Then, create a unique piece of jewelry using bones processed through KNC’s unique method!

While we will do some cleaning in class, most of the information will be through discussion, as these techniques take many days to do on your own.

Saturday, October 10, 2026, 10-11:30am

Meet: Visitor Center Classroom

Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15

Please Register >

Audience: All ages