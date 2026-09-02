Bone Cleaning and Jewelry
Bone Cleaning and Jewelry
Bone Cleaning and Jewelry
Are you a vulture with an eye for the macabre? Learn about the many ways to clean bones, as well as the ethics and legality of bone collection. Then, create a unique piece of jewelry using bones processed through KNC’s unique method!
While we will do some cleaning in class, most of the information will be through discussion, as these techniques take many days to do on your own.
Saturday, October 10, 2026, 10-11:30am
Meet: Visitor Center Classroom
Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15
Please Register >
Audience: All ages
Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge AvenueKalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574