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Bone Cleaning and Jewelry

Bone Cleaning and Jewelry

Bone Cleaning and Jewelry
Are you a vulture with an eye for the macabre? Learn about the many ways to clean bones, as well as the ethics and legality of bone collection. Then, create a unique piece of jewelry using bones processed through KNC’s unique method!

While we will do some cleaning in class, most of the information will be through discussion, as these techniques take many days to do on your own.

Saturday, October 10, 2026, 10-11:30am

Meet: Visitor Center Classroom

Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15

Please Register >

Audience: All ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org