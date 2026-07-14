Book Discussion: Harlem Rhapsody by Victoria Christopher Murray

Harlem Rhapsody follows Jessie Redmon Fauset, the literary editor of The Crisis magazine, as she helps ignite the Harlem Renaissance while navigating a secret affair with W.E.B. Du Bois. As the first Black woman to hold this editorial position, Jessie wastes no time uplifting those who will become some of the greatest voices of this legendary artistic movement. Victoria Christopher Murrary explores ambition, love, race, and the sacrifices behind artistic legacy and cultural transformation.