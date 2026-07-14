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Book Discussion: Harlem Rhapsody by Victoria Christopher Murray

Book Discussion: Harlem Rhapsody by Victoria Christopher Murray

Harlem Rhapsody follows Jessie Redmon Fauset, the literary editor of The Crisis magazine, as she helps ignite the Harlem Renaissance while navigating a secret affair with W.E.B. Du Bois. As the first Black woman to hold this editorial position, Jessie wastes no time uplifting those who will become some of the greatest voices of this legendary artistic movement. Victoria Christopher Murrary explores ambition, love, race, and the sacrifices behind artistic legacy and cultural transformation.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/