Book Discussion: In Open Contempt: Confronting White Supremacy in Art and Public Space by Irvin Weathersby Jr.
Book Discussion: In Open Contempt: Confronting White Supremacy in Art and Public Space by Irvin Weathersby Jr.
Blending memoir, cultural criticism, and history, author Irvin Weathersby Jr. challenges readers to examine American history and imagine more inclusive ways of honoring the past. The author intertwines the threads of his life and ancestry into the larger conversation about the stories told in these public spaces. Whose voices are uplifted and whose voices are left out? Themes in this discussion will tie into the exhibition For the People by the People: America at 250.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org