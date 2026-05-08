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Book Discussion: Learning to See: A Novel of Dorothea Lange, the Woman who Revealed the Real America by Elise Hooper

Book Discussion: Learning to See: A Novel of Dorothea Lange, the Woman who Revealed the Real America by Elise Hooper

Elise Hooper’s biography of Dorothea Lange follows her life from early successes running a portrait studio in San Francisco to her Depression-era work documenting America’s suffering and injustice. As she pursues her art through personal and professional turmoil, Lange’s camera becomes a powerful tool for empathy, reform, and truth-telling, even at great personal cost. This discussion will tie into themes in the exhibition For the People, By the People.

Please note that this event will not be livestreamed or posted on YouTube.
All book discussions are free, open to the public, and take place in-person at the Meader Fine Arts Library. Participants do not need to have read the book, but it will help facilitate the overall discussion. The author will not be in attendance unless otherwise stated. Preregistration is encouraged.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/