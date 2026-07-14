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Book Discussion: They Called Us Enemy by George Takei

Book Discussion: They Called Us Enemy by George Takei

"George Takei recounts his childhood imprisonment in Japanese American internment camps during World War II in this richly illustrated graphic novel. The memoir explores resilience and patriotism while connecting past injustices to discrimination. Blending history with storytelling, the book urges readers to challenge prejudice in America. Themes in this discussion will tie into the exhibition Resilience.

Please note that this discussion will take place one week earlier than our usual meeting."

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/