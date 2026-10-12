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Book Discussion: What Artists Wear by Charlie Porter

Book Discussion: What Artists Wear by Charlie Porter

Fashion critic and curator Charlie Porter explores the fascinating connections between artists and their clothing. Highlighting a wide range of artists and styles from Basquiat to Warhol, Porter creates a sweeping narrative. Whether curating personal identity, extending their artistry, or influencing public perception, this collection of essays, reflections, and interviews is an interesting take on understanding art in its many different forms. Themes in this discussion will tie into Statement Pieces.

Statement Pieces is organized in conjunction with Barrett Barrera Projects. Made possible by generous support from Diane & Randy Eberts and Heritage Community of Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
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Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/