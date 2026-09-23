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Book Discussion: Whistler by Ann Patchett

Book Discussion: Whistler by Ann Patchett

Following a chance encounter at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Daphne Fuller rekindles a tender relationship with her estranged stepfather Eddie Trott. Though many years have passed, their early and profound connection drives the desire to reconnect at this stage in their lives. Intertwined with the story of a horse named Whistler, Daphne and Eddie learn that family comes in many different forms. Themes in this discussion will tie into Among the Beasts.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
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Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/