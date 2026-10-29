Book Swap

Whether you read a book every week or only pick one up now and then, you’re warmly invited to our Community Book Swap! Bring a book you’ve already enjoyed and are ready to pass along, and swap books with a fellow reader. It’s a wonderful opportunity to give a favorite story a new home while enjoying light refreshments and finding fresh titles recommended by fellow readers.

There are no assigned books, no reading requirements, and no pressure, just genuine conversations, thoughtful recommendations, and the chance to meet people who love books as much as you do.

Thursday, December 10, 2026, 5-7 pm

Meet: Glen Vista Gallery inside the Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members $4; Non-Members $5, Drop-ins welcome!

Audience: Adults