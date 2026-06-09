Bug Month Trivia Night

Do you think you know your bugs? Put your arthropod knowledge to the test and meet your local nature nerds at nature trivia night!

Special guest MC Chef Yoon will provide buggy snacks as brain food and challenge your knowledge of insect eats, all while you compete for prizes and the title of 2026 Bug Champ.

This is a great time to make new friends and enjoy friendly competition! Teams of up to 5 players are welcome.

Thursday, July 23, 2026, 6:30-8 pm

Meet: Coopers Glen Auditorium inside Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15

Please Register >

Audience: Adults