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Bug Month Trivia Night

Bug Month Trivia Night

Bug Month Trivia Night
Do you think you know your bugs? Put your arthropod knowledge to the test and meet your local nature nerds at nature trivia night!

Special guest MC Chef Yoon will provide buggy snacks as brain food and challenge your knowledge of insect eats, all while you compete for prizes and the title of 2026 Bug Champ.

This is a great time to make new friends and enjoy friendly competition! Teams of up to 5 players are welcome.

Thursday, July 23, 2026, 6:30-8 pm

Meet: Coopers Glen Auditorium inside Visitor Center

Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15

Please Register >

Audience: Adults

Kalamazoo Nature Center
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org