Bullets on Broadway: Murder Mystery Night (FREE)

Opening night on Broadway and the producer has been murdered. Play one of 20 suspects in a free interactive murder mystery: question the cast, trade clues, and try to catch the killer before the final curtain. Donations welcome. RSVP required (one RSVP covers your whole group) at boardsandaboutique.com. Wednesday, October 14, 6:30-9:00 PM at Boards and a Boutique, 269 Center Street, South Haven. Questions: (269) 252-1495.