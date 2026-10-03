Bullets on Broadway: Murder Mystery Night (FREE)
Bullets on Broadway: Murder Mystery Night (FREE)
Opening night on Broadway and the producer has been murdered. Play one of 20 suspects in a free interactive murder mystery: question the cast, trade clues, and try to catch the killer before the final curtain. Donations welcome. RSVP required (one RSVP covers your whole group) at boardsandaboutique.com. Wednesday, October 14, 6:30-9:00 PM at Boards and a Boutique, 269 Center Street, South Haven. Questions: (269) 252-1495.
Boards and a Boutique
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Boards and a Boutique
(269) 252-1495
axgosser@gmail.com
Boards and a Boutique
269 Center StreetSouth Haven, Michigan 49090
(269) 252-1495