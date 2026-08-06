Caelan Cardello Trio

Pianist Caelan Cardello brings imagination, lyricism, and deep musical connection to every performance. Praised by Bill Charlap for playing that is “an extension of his soul,” Cardello has performed with celebrated artists including Christian McBride, Jimmy Cobb, and Randy Brecker.

This performance marks a return to Kalamazoo for Cardello, who previously appeared at Sounds of the Zoo in 2023. A finalist in both the 2026/27 American Piano Awards and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz International Piano Competition, he is equally at home leading his own trio or collaborating with fellow artists. Among his notable collaborations is Rufus Reid Presents Caelan Cardello, a duo album with NEA Jazz Master Rufus Reid that grew from an impromptu showroom performance and was released in 2023.

A graduate of The Juilliard School, Cardello blends a strong foundation in both jazz and classical music with performances marked by spontaneity and expressive storytelling.