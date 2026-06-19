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Can Eating Insects Save the Planet? Terry Todd Lecture and Tasting

Can Eating Insects Save the Planet? Terry Todd Lecture and Tasting

Terry Todd Lecture and Tasting: Can Eating Insects Save the Planet?
As our population grows and our climate shifts, more and more we as a species have to ask the question: how can we keep us all fed?

Chef Joseph Yoon is the founder of Brooklyn Bugs, and for the last eight years he’s been making the case — deliciously — for why edible insects represent one of the most compelling food solutions of our time.

Come explore the frontier of sustainable food and experience a special tasting of insect-based dishes. Whether you’re gastronomically curious or just a lover of ecology, this is a perfect evening to have fun and step beyond your comfort zone.

Saturday, July 25, 2026, 7-9 pm

Meet: Coopers Glen Auditorium inside the Visitor Center

Fee: $5 per participant

Please Register >

Audience: All ages

Kalamazoo Nature Center
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org