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Candlelight Night Hike

Candlelight Night Hike

Candlelight Night Hikes
Friday, November 6, 6-8pm
Friday, November 13, 6-8pm
Friday, November 20, 6-8pm

As the days grow shorter and the evening chill sets in, it’s the perfect time to slip on a cozy sweater and enjoy the magic of moonlit woods. Join us for this special “Nature at Night” experience at KNC, set along the beloved Habitat Haven Trail.

To preserve the tranquil experience, this year we’ll be hosting three night hikes across November!

Families, be sure to join us on our last hike on November 20 for cozy story readings before hitting the trail!

Fall trail conditions can be a little wild! Wear sturdy shoes and bring a walking stick or a trusty buddy to lean on if you have challenges on unstable surfaces or clear vision at night.

Meet: Visitor Center and Habitat Haven Trailhead

Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15 (Children under age 3 are free)

Audience: All ages, families

Kalamazoo Nature Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

etiemannaturecenter@gmail.com
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Avenue
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
(269) 381-1574
https://naturecenter.org