Candlelight Night Hike

Candlelight Night Hikes

Friday, November 6, 6-8pm

Friday, November 13, 6-8pm

Friday, November 20, 6-8pm

As the days grow shorter and the evening chill sets in, it’s the perfect time to slip on a cozy sweater and enjoy the magic of moonlit woods. Join us for this special “Nature at Night” experience at KNC, set along the beloved Habitat Haven Trail.

To preserve the tranquil experience, this year we’ll be hosting three night hikes across November!

Families, be sure to join us on our last hike on November 20 for cozy story readings before hitting the trail!

Fall trail conditions can be a little wild! Wear sturdy shoes and bring a walking stick or a trusty buddy to lean on if you have challenges on unstable surfaces or clear vision at night.

Meet: Visitor Center and Habitat Haven Trailhead

Fee: KNC Members $12; Non-Members $15 (Children under age 3 are free)

Audience: All ages, families