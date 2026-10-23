A 16-player Catan tournament at Boards and a Boutique, the board game café in downtown South Haven. Four tables of four; the table winners play a final. Check-in 5:30 PM, play starts 6:00 PM. Top 3 win custom medals made in the shop plus a free pass to a future event, and every player gets a 10% off coupon. Ages 10+. Register online at boardsandaboutique.com/catan or sign up in the shop.