Cathedral Concert Series: Marek Kudlicki (Pipe Organ)

St. Augustine Cathedral, Kalamazoo, will host Polish organist and conductor Marek Kudlicki on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 6 p.m. for a special evening organ recital. Kudlicki is one of the relatively few full-time concert organists who regularly travels the globe, having performed in Poland, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Norway, Iceland, England, and the U.S.A., among others. He has been both a prize-winner and judge at multiple international organ festivals, and has been broadcast on N.P.R., Radio New Zealand, Radio Suisse, and South African Broadcasting Corporation.

The September 30th concert will feature a broad range of composers both popular and lesser-known, including Krieger, Lublin, Bach, Saint-Saëns, Bossi, Peeters, and more. Underwritten by generous donors to the Father Selner Memorial Music Fund, the concert is FREE and open to the public (a free-will offering will be accepted at the entrances to the cathedral). A video projector will be set up in the front of the church to allow attendees to see the performance, and children’s attendance is encouraged.