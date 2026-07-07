Collage Crew Kzoo
Collage Crew Kzoo
Come to the Meader Fine Arts Library to create an artistic collage with Errin Ironside and the Collage Crew Kzoo. Inspired by the exhibition For the People, we are asking participants to meditate on what America means to you. All supplies will be provided.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org