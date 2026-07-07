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Collage Crew Kzoo

Collage Crew Kzoo

Come to the Meader Fine Arts Library on Saturday to create an artistic collage with Errin Ironside and the Collage Crew Kzoo. Inspired by the exhibition For the People, we are asking participants to meditate on what America means to you. All supplies will be provided.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Free
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
https://kiarts.org/