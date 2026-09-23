College Night
College Night
Join us for College Night at the KIA! This free event for all college students which includes games, food, music, raffles, and interactive activities. Just bring your College ID & connect with students from WMU, K College, KVCC, and more. Come explore the museum, and enjoy a night of fun, creativity, and networking.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park StKalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-349-7775
museum@kiarts.org